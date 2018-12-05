Newton Stewart 0-8 Dalbeattie Star: Star begin defence of crown with big win

Dalbeattie Star began their defence of the Southern Counties Challenge Cup with a comprehensive 8-0 defeat of Newton Stewart.

It only took 11 minutes for a youthful Star to open the scoring when Connor Graham lobbed the onrushing keeper Jack Potter to put the visitors ahead.

The biggest surprise was that it took nearly another half hour for Star to double their lead against a determined home side. This time Graham was the provider as his corner found Ross Green at the back post who forced home the rebound to open his Star account.

Four minutes after the restart Ross Thomson scored his first goal for the Star thumping home a header from six yards from Graham’s corner. Six minutes later the home side’s disciplinary problems came back to haunt them once again as Gavin Williamson was shown two yellow cards, the first for a crude challenge on Lewis Todd which was followed seconds later with another for dissent.

On the hour Ally Mason replaced the impressive Allan Jenkins and within seconds the big striker scored his first for the season, nodding home Curtiss Wilson’s pinpoint cross. It may have taken Ross Thomson 15 games to score his first goal for the Star but it only took him another 17 minutes to net his second as Todd nodded back Graham’s corner to allow the big centre half to score with a glancing header.

With 20 minutes remaining Wilson sent Todd clean through and he passed the ball into the net for number six. Two minutes later and it was seventh heaven as substitute Lloyd Pipe set up Lewis Sloan who smashed the ball high into the net from 12 yards. The scoring ended in the 78th minute when Pipe made it a dream debut as he nodded home Sloan’s cross from barely a yard out – a great moment for the young Dalbeattie lad.

There was still time for the Creesiders to have another player sent off as Ross Drysdale was shown a straight red card for what can only be described as a shocking challenge on Farrel O’Sullivan.

A good afternoon’s work for the Star who have more pressing concerns this weekend as they look to climb the table with victory over Edinburgh University.