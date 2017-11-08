Newton hope to keep league challenge alive at Lochar

Once again this weekend sees a mixture of competitions being played for in South football.

However the South Regional Cup second round takes preference with four of the ties involving local teams.

Dalbeattie Star travel to play Civil Service Strollers in the Capital with a good chance of progressing while two South sides in the form of Threave Rovers and Mid Annandale lock horns at Castle Douglas for a contest that present form would suggest a victory for the home side.

The South sides involved in the other two ties will both do well to return home with anything as Upper Annandale and Creetown travel to square up to the more fancied Vale of Leithen and Whitehall Welfare respectively.

There is one South League Cup second round tie being played with Abbey Vale playing hosts to Lochmaben. In the three South of Scotland League matches being played the match at Maxwelltown High School between Lochar Thistle and Newton Stewart looks like it could be the match of the day as both attempt to keep up the table top challenge with Heston Rovers.

Stranraer have St Cuthbert Wanderers as their visitors to Stair Park for a contest that could go close while Nithsdale Wanderers entertain Bonnyton Thistle at Sanquhar.

On Wednesday evening there are four league matches scheduled to be played with Bonnyton Thistle having Lochar Thistle as their visitors to Kilmarnock. Dumfries YMCA and Abbey Vale play each other in a match that Vale are expected to take the points from while Lochmaben will start as slight favourites to record a victory in Lockerbie when they play hosts to Nithsdale Wanderers. Creetown travel along the A75 to play the improving Threave Rovers and although the Ferrytoon side are proving to be formidable opposition the Meadow Park side are expected to take the three points from this encounter.

Fixtures

Saturday 11th November 2017

South of Scotland League

All kickoffs at 2pm unless otherwise stated

Lochar Thistle v Newton Stewart

Nithsdale Wanderers v Bonnyton Thistle

Stranraer v St Cuthbert Wanderers kick off 3pm

South League Cup round two

Abbey Vale v Lochmaben kickoff at 1pm

South SFA Regional Challenge Cup (South) round two

BSC Glasgow v East Stirling kickoff at 3pm

Civil Service Strollers v Dalbeattie Star kickoff at 1.30pm

Edusport Academy v Spartans kickoff 3pm

Leith Athletic v Edinburgh University kickoff at 3pm

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Tynecastle kickoff at 2.30pm

Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale kickoff at 3pm

Vale of Leithen v Upper Annandale kickoff at 1.30pm

Whitehall Welfare v Creetown kickoff at 1.30pm

Wednesday 15th November 2017

South of Scotland League

All kick offs at 7.30pm

Bonnyton Thistle v Lochar Thistle

Dumfries YMCA v Abbey Vale

Lochmaben v Nithsdale Wanderers

Threave Rovers v Creetown