Stranraer manager Jamie Hamill (pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The match was postponed after Cowdenbeath said they couldn't field a team because they had players self-isolating.

It’s the third Stranraer fixture to be called off this season, following the Premier Sports Cup tie with Morton and the SPFL Trust match with Motherwell B.

It has been rearranged for Tuesday, August 31.

He said: “Obviously it is disappointing. That is three off for the season now and we have not played that many games yet.

“It is really, really frustrating and the boys came in and did what they had to do on Tuesday night. Thursday night was an excellent training session and we were looking forward to the game.

“We just hope all the players at Cowdenbeath are safe.”