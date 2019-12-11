Mark Stewart quits Stranraer for career opportunity

Striker Mark Stewart has quit Stranraer to take up a new job .

The 31-year-old has left the Blues to take up a new career opportunity within his job in the rail industry.

Stewart joined Stranraer in the summer, returning to the club where he enjoyed a successful spell on loan from Falkirk in 2007.

Stewart began his senior career at Falkirk, having been on the books at Celtic and Partick Thistle as a youth, and also played for Bradford City, Hamilton (on loan), Dundee, Kilmarnock, Derry City, Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

A Stranraer club statement said all at Stair Park wished Mark the very best for the future.