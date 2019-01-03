Kerr: Dalbeattie Star targeting derby double

Darren Kerr says Dalbeattie Star will be looking to do the double over Gretna 08 in another Lowland League derby this weekend.

The Star put in an impressive display and gained a 2-1 win over their rivals back in September in manager Kerr’s absence, thanks to efforts from Dean Brotherston and Connor Graham – who will be back this week after missing last week.

With a five-point gap now separating the two sides near the bottom of the table, Kerr knows how important a victory would be for his men as they look to start 2019 with a bang at Raydale Park.

He said: “Saturday is a big one for us to claw points back. They have had an up and down few weeks. They beat Edusport 5-1 a few weeks ago but then lost 3-1 at the weekend to Cumbernauld Colts.

“It is a derby, there’s a bitterness between the two sides. They did the double over us last season so we’re hoping to do the same. There was a last minute goal last time down there so it was a bit of a thriller.”

Kerr believes there are plenty of positives to take into Saturday’s clash despite losing 3-0 to East Kilbride last week thanks to a double from Craig Malcolm and a Chris Humphrey strike.

Kerr said: “I thought we did as well as we could against East Kilbride. To keep a team of that quality at bay is tough. The first goal was a bit unfortunate, we lost the second goal just before half-time, which was a blow when we felt there was a foul at the other end of the park. Everything against EK has got to be bang on the money but I think in the end their quality showed.

“We competed for long spells and there are a lot of positives to take into Gretna. We could have collapsed second half but we showed character to keep fighting.”