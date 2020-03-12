ian.maclean@jpimedia.co.uk

Stranraer hopes of beating the drop from League Two were dealt a double blow by Montrose this week.

The Angus side edged home by a single goal in a rearranged fixture at Stair Park on Tuesday night.

That gave the visitors their second win over Stevie Farrell’s side in the space of four days, following their 4-1 victory at Links Park on Saturday.

Just 180 fans turned up on Tuesday to see if the Blues could record their first league win since beating Clyde on November 2.

They threatened early on when Andy Stirling made ground down the right before playing the ball inside to Cammy Elliott, but a defender’s block took the sting out of his effort.

A long-range Jamie Hamill free-kick then brought a diving save out of Allan Fleming.

At the other end, Craig Johnston was inches away from connecting with Russell McLean’s cross with the goal gaping.

Stranraer claimed in vain for a penalty when Eliott went down in the box – manager Farrell’s protests earning him a yellow card – before Stirling made a good break through the middle. But his attempted pass to play in Ryan Stevenson was cut out.

The Blues threatened again when an Elliott cross flashed across the face of goal with no takers.

Elliott was then booked for diving after going down in the box again and a dangerous Stirling cross was cleared. But half-time arrived with Stranraer still seeking the breakthrough.

Montrose were more of a threat after the break and Graham Webster’s header beat Max Currie but Adam Cummins came to the rescue by diving to head off the line.

Montrose substitute Ross Campbell then just failed to reach a dangerous McLean cross before the goal Stranraer had been dreading arrived on 71 minutes.

Campbell broke down the left before picking out McLean, who gave Currie no chance with a powerful left-foot strike from 12 yards.

Stranraer battled hard but were unable to fashion an equaliser and remain marooned at the foot of the table with time, and games, running out.

Tuesday’s defeat followed a 4-1 loss at Links Park last Saturday.

Montrose opened the scoring five minutes from half-time with a powerful finish from Paul Watson.

Stranraer responded well after the restart and Fleming made a fine save to deny Stevenson but then could only turn an Elliott strike into his own net for an own goal.

But Craig Johnston hammered Montrose back in front after Stranraer failed to clear their lines.

Two injury-time goals by Johnston and Liam Callaghan then put a perhaps unfair reflection on the final scoreline.