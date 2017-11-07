Heston hit the top after home win over Newton Stewart

There were five South of Scotland League matches played last Saturday with some very interesting games expected.

Heston Rovers and Newton Stewart clashed at Palmerston Park for a contest that looked fairly evenly balanced and that’s exactly how it turned out with the home side winning by the odd goal in three.

Heston went ahead after 12 minutes through Ross Gray and with play swinging from end to end Euan Drysdale the Newton keeper was red carded in the 25th minute when it was alleged that he handled the ball outside the box.

Defender Robert Hughan took over in between the sticks and put up a spirited display to stop the home side from increasing their lead. The ten men Creesiders took the game to Heston in the second half and were rewarded when striker Robert Middleton found an equaliser with 18 minutes left to play but within three minutes the home side resumed their lead through Dale Milligan. This goal proved to be enough to take the three points to put the Palmerston Park side into top place in the league table.

The match at Moffat where Upper Annandale played hosts to Stranraer was another close contest with the teams sharing nine goals and the visitors scoring the one that secured the points.

Lochar Thistle hoped to maintain their good start to the season when they travelled to Kirkcudbright to play St Cuthbert Wanderers but had to be content with a draw although the point was not enough for the Dumfries side to stay as League leaders with Heston winning. Saints went ahead but when the visitors scored three goals it looked as though they were on the way to winning three points. However the home side had other ideas and two late goals with one coming in the 93rd minute saw the points being shared.

Steven Scott of Lochar scored twice with Grieg Goodwin finding the third while Saints goals came from Ian miller, Blair Dougan and Ross Hunter. Threave Rovers entertained Lochmaben at Meadow Park for a match that they started as favourites to take the full points from and did so in some style recording a 4-0 victory. Striker Roman Soltys scored a hat trick to add to a single from Grant Middlemass to give the Castle Douglas side the full points as they climb gradually up the league table and into a challenging position.

There were two Tweedie Cup first round matches played. Annan Athletic suffered a heavy defeat and Nithsdale Wanderers travelled to play Mid Annandale at Lockerbie and progressed to round two by virtue of a 2-0 victory.

Results

Saturday 4th November 2017

Creetown 6 Dumfries YMCA 2; Heston Rovers 2 Newton Stewart 1; Upper Annandale 4 Stranraer 5; St Cuthbert Wanderers 3 Lochar Thistle 3; Threave Rovers 4 Lochmaben 0

Tweedie Cup Round one

Bonnyton Thistle 12 Annan athletic 2; Mid Annandale 0 Nithsdale Wanderers 2