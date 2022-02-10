Paul Woods tries to convert a Stranraer chance against Edinburgh City (pic: Bill McCandlish)

Saturday’s match was the first of a four-game spell – followed by matches against Elgin City, Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers – from which Hamill had targeted a maximum 12 points to force Stranraer into promotion play-off contention.

Instead, a combination of poor finishing and sloppy defending saw the Blues go down to a 2-0 home defeat which stretched their current winless run to four games.

And Hamill admitted afterwards he was as angry as he has been after any match all season.

He said: “I can't put into words that performance. It's absolutely baffling.

"Something's got to change, whether it's personnel or team shape. It's the same again – I don't think Edinburgh City caused us any problem whatsoever and we've been beaten 2-0.

"I'm absolutely raging. It's the same thing we're saying every week.

"Football's about scoring goals. We've created five or six glaring chances, so the boys have got to take them.

"I can take full responsibility for it, which I will, but I'm looking for them to do better in front of goal.

"That's the be all and end all, I can't have them coming in every other week saying we were unlucky.

"It's not unlucky. You get what you deserve out a football match and today we probably deserved to get beaten 2-0.

"I'm not taking anything away from Edinburgh City, they were clinical in front of goal. They had two shots on goal and scored two.”

Hamill said his side’s lack of a cutting edge was compounded by the concession two preventable goals at the other end, the first with less than a minute on the clock.

“Everything's up on the board to say where you are and who you're picking up,” he said.

"But people try to do other people's jobs – don't do it, just do what you've been told to do.

"It's nowhere near good enough. If they put a good ball in the box, we should deal with it. Today we don't because we take it into our own hands to do someone else's job and not your own."