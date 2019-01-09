Gretna 08 5-2 Dalbeattie Star: Derby day dismantling

Dalbeattie Star kicked off the New Year in the worst possible fashion as they were beaten 5-2 by Gretna after a pretty dismal performance at Raydale Park.

Games at this level are difficult enough without gifting goals to the opposition and everyone at Islecroft will be hoping there will be no repeats between now and the end of the season or it will be a very long and tough five months.

Despite starting on the back foot the Star led after 30 minutes with their first serious attack of the match.

They worked a good break down the left where Lewis Sloan fired in a superb left foot cross which was met by the head of Lee Wells who guided the ball back across goal just inside the post.

To say the goal came against the run of play would be a huge understatement. With five minutes of the half remaining the inevitable equaliser arrived when Kevin Connelly teed up Daniel Smales and he drilled a low shot past Vinnie Parker.

In the last minute of the half Gretna took the lead when full back Jake Smith wrong footed Parker in the Star goal with a curling free kick, high to the keeper’s right.

Gretna added a third when the ball was scrambled onto the goalline where Smales shot home his second. Just before the hour more nightmare defending allowed Stuart Gray in to make it 4-1.

A brief glimmer of hope remained for Star when Liam Park’s delivery was turned home by youngster Aiden Kerr.

Any chance of a late comeback was ended four minutes later.

A simple ball over the top caused more confusion in the Star rear guard and Connelly eventually walked the ball into the net to seal a comprehensive and fully deserved win for the home side.

Star’s next match is at home to Cumbernauld Colts where they will be looking to bounce back.