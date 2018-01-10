Football results: Big wins for Lochar and Mid Annandale

Football returned to the South of Scotland last weekend following the festive break with all the first round ties of the Haig Gordon Cup being played.

Mid Annandale ran out 4-0 comfortable winners against local rivals Annan Athletic and there was a cracker of a match in Kilmarnock as Bonnyton Thistle edged an eight-goal thriller against Abbey Vale. It was Vale though who started the brighter and took the lead after only seven minutes when Hayden Edgar headed home.

Six minutes later they doubled their lead before Vale responded with two quick-fire goals midway through the first half through Kris Kerr and Gordon Young.

In the second half Chris Kelly put the Kilmarnock side ahead but with a minute left to play the visitors drew level to send the match into extra time. Two minutes into extra time and an own goal gave the home side the advantage with Kerr ensuring a 5-3 victory.

A goal from Elliot Harris was the only consolation Dumfries YMCA took from their 8-1 defeat to Lochar Thistle. Iain Anderson and William Dempster both scored hat-tricks to add to singles from Cameron McDougall and Owen Harrison to send Lochar convincingly into round two.

Heston Rovers secured their passage into the second round with Dale Milligan giving Rovers a narrow 1-0 win over Nithsdale Wanderers at Palmerston Park.

Lochmaben and Creetown fought out a five-goal thriller at Lockerbie with Kevin Jamieson being the visitors hero with a hat-trick to counter a double from the home sides Nathan Muir. Stranraer played hosts to St Cuthbert Wanderers at Stair Park with the Kirkcudbright side running out 4-1 winners. Saints had four different players finding the net with Blair Dougan, Craig Rudd, Joe Paisley and Joe McMillan being the scorers. Threave Rovers also progressed to round two by virtue of a 3-0 victory over Newton Stewart at Meadow Park with goals from Steven Couper, Grant Middlemass and Roman Soltys.