Football preview: Threave Rovers face Kelty Hearts

Two South of Scotland League matches take place with basement boys Dumfries YMCA playing hosts to St Cuthbert Wanderers, while Mid Annandale face Newton Stewart.

The Tweedie Cup sees Heston Rovers travel up to Kilmarnock to play Bonnyton Thistle, Lochar Thistle entertain St Cuthbert Wanderers while Nithsdale Wanderers host Upper Annandale.

Creetown visit Abbey Vale at New Abbey and, on the back of last week’s good result by the Ferrytoon team against Lochmaben, they could push Vale all the way.

Threave Rovers meet the strong and experienced Kelty Hearts in the South Regional Challenge Cup third round. Tonight (Friday) there are two South Challenge Cup second round ties with Edusport Academy playing Bonnyton Thistle and Newton Stewart facing a young Queen of the South team at Blairmount.

Tomorrow (Saturday): South of Scotland League: All kick offs 3pm unless otherwise stated. Dumfries YMCA v St Cuthbert Wanderers, Mid Annandale v Newton Stewart, Tweedie Cup round two: Bonnyton Thistle v Heston Rovers, Lochar Thistle v Stranraer (2pm) Nithsdale Wanderers v Upper Annandale (2pm), Abbey Vale v Creetown (2pm) South Regional Challenge Cup round 3: Kelty Hearts v Threave Rovers (2.30pm) Fixtures for Tonight: South Challenge Cup round two: Edusport Academy v Bonnyton Thistle (8pm) Newton Stewart v Queen of the South (7.30pm).