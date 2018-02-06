Edinburgh University 2-2 Dalbeattie Star: Star blow two-goal lead

Dalbeattie Star squandered a two-goal advantage in their 2-2 draw with Edinburgh University in their quest to avoid a relegation battle.

Last week they were down to the bare bones against East Stirlingshire yet they had even less players available for this trip to the capital. Jamie McHarrie was added to the ever growing injury list and Corey Thomson was absent due to work commitments, but this was compensated slightly by the arrival of Ewan Gourlay on loan from Queen of South.

Victory would most certainly have dragged the students into the relegation battle but with a third of the season still left for Star, they can still drag themselves out of their predicament if they keep up this form and get some luck on their side.

On a heavy pitch the visitors started brightly and were ahead within three minutes. Having gone so long without scoring, Curtiss Wilson just cannot stop finding the back of the net and it was he who outjumped the home defence to head Scott Milligan’s corner high past Mark Tait in the Uni goal.

The lead was doubled ten minutes after half-time when Milligan was again the provider and this time it was Tommy Muir who met his free kick to score with a header from eight yards out. The next goal was going to be crucial and on the hour Vinnie Parker produced a fine save to keep out Daniels-Yeomans shot from the edge of the area.

However, five minutes later the students made it 2-1 when Rafa Calbacho’s reacted quickest to knock home the rebound after his header had hit the bar. Four minutes later and Parker did well to touch Ewan Ritchie’s 25-yard shot away for a corner.

Star seemed to be coping well but with just eight minutes left the Peffermill side were back on level terms when substitute Ross Watters, who was only on a matter of seconds, shot home from a corner from around 10 yards.

It now seemed a question of whether Star could hold on for a point but that was most certainly not the case as in the closing minutes three times they came close to claiming all three points.