Edinburgh Uni 0-1 Dalbeattie Star: Last gasp Sloan strike earns win

Dalbeattie Star picked up three vital Lowland League points in the most dramatic fashion possible as Lewis Sloan fired home a stoppage time volley to earn his side a crucial victory against Edinburgh University.

After a number of hard luck stories this season it made a pleasant change to see the Islecroft side come out on top in a match that could easily have gone either way.

As well as the victory, another confidence boost for the side was that this was their first clean sheet in the league this season and their first away from home in the Lowland League for over two years.

Over the piece this was a very even game with Star edging the first half and the students having the better of the second.

However, there were very few clear cut chances for either side as defences were very much on top, but both teams deserve credit for going all out for a winner as the game wore on and never settling for a draw.

It was a fairly even start to the match with neither keeper under pressure but as the half wore on it was the visitors that looked the more likely to find the back of the net.

The second half was much of the same but as the game went into stoppage time one vital point suddenly turned into three crucial ones.

Lee Wells broke down the right wing and sent a cross into the Uni penalty area where it was volleyed home by Sloan with a sweetly struck effort that flew low past Tait giving the keeper no chance whatsoever.

The level of the celebrations showed just how much this meant to the players and how important this win could turn out to be.

With this victory the Star can perhaps start looking up the league table rather than looking below especially if they can beat Whitehill Welfare at Islecroft just a few days before Christmas.

Before that Star host The Spartans and anything they can take from that match will be a bonus.