Dalbeattie Star go down 4-1 at home to East Kilbride

Dalbeattie Star being beaten 4-1 at home by East Kilbride last night (Photo: Dalbeattie Star)

Star scored a single goal again, Russell Currie doing the honours on 73 minutes, but it was too little too late as they were 4-0 down to their visitors from South Lanarkshire at that point.

East Kilbride’s scorers were Chris Erskine at the double, Cammy Elliot and Gregg Wylde.

On the scoresheet in the capital for Star four days earlier was Dan Orsi.

Next up for Star is another home game, against Rangers B tomorrow, kicking off at 3pm.

This week’s midweek defeat leaves Star 10th in the Scottish Lowland Football League with 27 points from 17 games.