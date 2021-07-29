Goals by Lee Wells, Calvin Cowie and Russell Currie secured a fourth straight win for Ritchie Maxwell’s side, sending them three points clear at the top as the only side still with a 100 per cent record.

Wells’s header gave Star a half-time advantage and Cowie doubled the lead by firing home a second just after the hour.

Currie, who led the line superbly, sealed it with his fourth goal of the season before Daniel Hatfield pulled one back for the visitors.

Wednesday’s win followed an impressive 2-1 success away to Bo’ness United last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Jack Dickinson and Currie.

Next up for Star on Saturday is another home match against an Edinburgh University side who have taken just one point from their four opening fixtures.