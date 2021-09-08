Top scorer Russell Currie was on target again for Dalbeattie Star against Gretna (pic: Dalbeattie Star)

The victory was Star’s eighth of the season, from just 11 games, and lifted them up to fourth spot in table – level on points with Rangers B and Spartans in second and third and just four points adrift of leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

Star were chasing their first win over Gretna at Islecroft for four years and were on the front foot from the start, pinning the visitors inside their own half.

Their dominance was rewarded after only seven minutes, reported the Star website.

Dan Orsi played a perfect ball over the Gretna defence for Russell Currie which the Lowland League’s top scorer collected and duly drilled into the bottom corner, giving keeper Matthew Connelly no chance.

It was Currie’s 13th goal of the season and the perfect start for the home side.

For the first half hour Dalbeattie’s passing and movement was excellent, but they failed to threaten Connellyenough and in the closing stages of the half Gretna slowly began to make an impression, forcing a number of corners.

But Star remained a goal up at the break came out for the second period like a team on a mission.

The nhigh tempo was back and after Scott Phillips headed wide from a superb Dean Brotherston. delivery they doubled their advantage in the 55th minute with a superb team goal.

Brotherston pinged a magnificent diagonal pass straight to the feet of Lewis Sloan who took a great first touch before delivering the perfect cross for Currie to score with a simple finish for a player of his ability.

With five minutes left, what looked liked being a comfortable finish to the match for Star was under threat when Gretna pulled one back, a rare error at the back allowing Aiden Duffy to run clear and fire high past the advancing Darren Holt.

But Dalbeattie nerves were eased within a few seconds as Brotherston restored their two-goal advantage with a first-time strike.