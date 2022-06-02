The late Gary Holden (right) celebrate Star's 2017 South of Scotland Challenge Cup win with Ali Cathro and Darren Kerr (pic: Dalbeattie Star FC)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Star bade farewell to three club legends – honorary president Frankie Styles, assistant manager Gary Holden and former player/coach James ‘Jimmy’ Hannay, who all passed away between October 2020 and March 2021.

And on the weekend of June 24 and 25, a seven-man team of former Star players will take on a unique challenge with the aim of raising funds for charities close to the hearts of the three families involved.

Announcing the initiative, the club said: “All three made a huge contribution not only to Dalbeattie Star but across local football and the wider community. Their legacy will live on forever.”

The team will aim to play seven-a-side football for 24 hours straight, taking on a new set of opposition every hour.

The team will be Alister Cathro, Ritchie Maxwell, Darren Kerr, Lewis Sloan, Curtiss Wilson, Paul Cook and Grant Parker.

Funds raised will be split between two charities chosen by the families of Jimmy, Gary and Frankie – Marie Curie and the British Heart Foundation.

And in honour of the trio’s collective love of football, a small percentage will also go to Star’ s youth team.

The challenge will start at 6pm on Friday, June 24. The team will play for 24 hours, ending at approximately 6pm the following day, Saturday, June 25.

It will begin in Dumfries and continue there overnight. The team will then travel to Dalbeattie to complete the challenge at Islecroft on the Saturday.

Spectators will be welcome throughout the event but it is hoped that there will be a bumper crowd in Dalbeattie to cheer the team on the Saturday.

There will be refreshments and entertainment on offer throughout to make for a great family day out.

Donations can be made online via the Just Giving page justgiving.com/crowdfunding/24-7s and there will be a raffle and auction, both on the day and in the build-up to the challenge to help raise even more funds.