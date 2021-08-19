Dalbeattie Star back on winning track with victory at Gala Fairydean Rovers
Dalbeattie Star got back on the winning track on Tuesday night with a fine 2-0 win away to Gala Fairydean Rovers.
After winning their first five Lowland League games Ritchie Maxwell’s side followed their first loss of the season at Berwick with another defeat on Saturday, going down 3-1 at home to Spartans.
But they bounced back at Gala as goals in each half sealed a win which pushed them back up to second in the table.
Dean Brotherston bundled home the opening goal for the visitors in the 24th minute after Dylan Cairnie flicked on a Lewis Sloan League top scorer Russell Currie then added the second – his eighth goal of the season – on the hour, capitalising on a defensive mistake to beat two defenders before shooting low past keeper Mason McCready.
Next up for Star this Saturday is a trip to the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie to face Celtic B.