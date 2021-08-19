Dalbeattie Star celebrate after scoring at Gala (pic: Thomas Brown)

After winning their first five Lowland League games Ritchie Maxwell’s side followed their first loss of the season at Berwick with another defeat on Saturday, going down 3-1 at home to Spartans.

But they bounced back at Gala as goals in each half sealed a win which pushed them back up to second in the table.

Dean Brotherston bundled home the opening goal for the visitors in the 24th minute after Dylan Cairnie flicked on a Lewis Sloan League top scorer Russell Currie then added the second – his eighth goal of the season – on the hour, capitalising on a defensive mistake to beat two defenders before shooting low past keeper Mason McCready.