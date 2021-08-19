Dalbeattie Star back on winning track with victory at Gala Fairydean Rovers

Dalbeattie Star got back on the winning track on Tuesday night with a fine 2-0 win away to Gala Fairydean Rovers.

By Ian MacLean
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:36 am
Dalbeattie Star celebrate after scoring at Gala (pic: Thomas Brown)

After winning their first five Lowland League games Ritchie Maxwell’s side followed their first loss of the season at Berwick with another defeat on Saturday, going down 3-1 at home to Spartans.

But they bounced back at Gala as goals in each half sealed a win which pushed them back up to second in the table.

Dean Brotherston bundled home the opening goal for the visitors in the 24th minute after Dylan Cairnie flicked on a Lewis Sloan League top scorer Russell Currie then added the second – his eighth goal of the season – on the hour, capitalising on a defensive mistake to beat two defenders before shooting low past keeper Mason McCready.

Next up for Star this Saturday is a trip to the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie to face Celtic B.