Dalbeattie Star share top spot in the Lowland League with Rangers B after wins in their opening two fixtures.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:55 pm
Star kicked off their campaign on Saturday when Lewis Sloan’s penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Civil Service Strollers at Islecroft.
And they made it two wins out of two on Tuesday as a double from Russell Currie secured a fine 2-0 away win at Caledonian Braves.
Rangers B, controversially included in this season’s league along with their Celtic counterparts, have also started with two wins, beating Bo’ness United and Spartans.
Next up for Dalbeattie on Saturday is another away match at Bo’ness.