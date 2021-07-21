Dalbeattie Star manager Richie Maxwell (right) was happy after his side's opening day win over Civil Service Strollers (pic: Dalbeattie Star FC)

Star kicked off their campaign on Saturday when Lewis Sloan’s penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Civil Service Strollers at Islecroft.

And they made it two wins out of two on Tuesday as a double from Russell Currie secured a fine 2-0 away win at Caledonian Braves.

Rangers B, controversially included in this season’s league along with their Celtic counterparts, have also started with two wins, beating Bo’ness United and Spartans.