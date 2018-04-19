Dalbeattie Star 4-1 Selkirk

Dalbeattie Star went into this, their penultimate league match of the season, knowing victory in both games would guarantee their Lowland League status and after this excellent 4-1 victory over Selkirk, it was halfway to job done.

This was a vital match for Star but it couldn’t have got off to a worse start as the Yarrow Park side started brightly.

A free kick was launched from the halfway line into the Star box, which no one got on the end of but the ball landed at the feet of David Banjo who shot low past Vinnie Parker.

Star levelled on 15 minutes. Parker fired in a free kick from his own half deep into the Selkirk penalty area. Muir’s flick landed perfectly for Lewis Sloan who smashed the ball past Gregor Amos.

Just after the half hour the hosts went ahead, the ball was played to Muir near the touchline and he cut the ball back to Sloan who fired high past Amos from close range.

Muir twice went close as Star searched for a third, producing good saves from Amos.

But a minute from the break the vital goal was scored. A Sloan free kick was sent towards the back post and there was Curtiss Wilson who ghosted in behind the defence and beat the keeper with a downward header.

As the match entered the final quarter the next goal became more crucial.

Thankfully for the home side, the goal came their way 12 minutes from time when Scott Milligan’s free kick from over 20 yards took a wicked deflection that completely wrong footed Amos and nestled nicely in the back of the net.

Next up for the Star is BSC Glasgow.