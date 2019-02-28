Dalbeattie Star 3-4 Civil Service Strollers

Dalbeattie Star squandered a two-goal lead as their Lowland League troubles deepened after a 4-3 defeat to Civil Service Strollers.

Star fell behind in the seventh minute when goalkeeper Vinnie Parker miskicked a clearance, the ball was returned down the channel to pick out the run of Jordan Hopkinson and his well struck shot flew high past Parker and into the back of the net.

Dalbeattie responded positively and within 12 minutes they had turned the game on its head.

In the 14th minute Ben Irving played a clever one-two with on the edge of the box and Graham drilled the ball home.

Five minutes later and it got even better for the home side when they took the lead. A Graham free kick picked out Lee Wells at the back post and he headed the ball across goal to Irving who was caught by the sole of Scott Clapperton’s boot and the referee blew for a penalty. Scott Milligan did an expert job from 12 yards sending the keeper the wrong way.

Star made it 3-1 when Aiden Kerr’s superb low cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate sliding Kevin Waugh.

For Star it was the first time since April 2018 that they had enjoyed a two goal interval lead in a league match, and it was a tricky situation for the players as to whether stick or twist.

Strollers responded and full back Craig Newalls broke down the right wing and he fired in a cross that flew right into the top corner of the far post to halve the deficit.

In the 64th minute the threatened equaliser duly arrived when a cross from the left was half volleyed home by Clapperton at the back post.

The winning goal came with just five minutes left on the clock. Three times Parker denied substitute Ross Guthrie’s from inside the box, but at the fourth time of asking he managed to scramble the ball into the back of the net to finally break the home team’s heart.

Star’s frustration boiled over towards the end with two players Jenkins and Maxwell being sent off in a chaotic end to the match after some time wasting by the visitors led a pitch melee.