Dalbeattie Star 2-3 Edinburgh University

Dalbeattie Star’s losing run continued as they were defeated 3-2 by Edinburgh University.

It was yet another pre-match must-win game that ended in defeat and unless this run is stopped soon, then it is going to be a long hard winter for the Islecroft side.

The hosts began brightly and were rewarded when they led on 14 minutes. Connor Graham collected a loose ball on the edge of the box and crashed a fine shot off the crossbar; Lewis Todd’s efforts from the rebound were blocked, but Graham made no mistake with a well drilled shot past keeper Calum Davison.

For all Stars good work Edinburgh always looked dangerous on the break and eight minutes from the interval the students equalised when Calum Dely’s mis-hit shot took a wicked deflection before nestling into the back of the net.

The second half was following a similar pattern to the first with Star having more of the ball but the Uni boys took the lead in the 57th minute when Santeri Kuivalainen beat Parker with a shot that flew high into the net from outside the box.

With 17 minutes left the visitors delivered the killer blow when they struck on the break again. This time Parker made a good block from the initial shot but the ball deflected nicely to the far post where substitute Abdul Yusuf volleyed the ball into the empty net.

Five minutes later McHarrie had a decent penalty shout turned away before Scott Milligan was unlucky to see his acrobatic volley from 10 yards fly straight into the arms of Davison.

Star pressed right to the end and Sloan and Milligan combined well at the edge of the box before Sloan wriggled past a couple of challenges and shot low past Davison for a late consolation in stoppage time.

This result was a huge blow to Star’s hopes of avoiding another relegation battle. However with barely a third of the season gone, it could all turnaround with just one good result. That would certainly be easier to achieve with a full squad for the manager to choose from.