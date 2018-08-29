Dalbeattie Star 2-2 East Stirlingshire

After two trips to the capital that ended in two defeats, Star ended their losing run against East Stirlingshire but for most it almost felt like another loss.

Leading by two goals with less than ten minutes remaining, the visitors came back strongly and over the 90 minutes they probably deserved their point.

In the 10th minute though it was Star that found the back of the net when Ross Green’s cross was superbly controlled by Scott Milligan before he shot low past Jamie Barclay from 10 yards for an excellent goal.

The rest of the first half was fairly even though and Barclay was soon back in action saving from Milligan.

Star was beginning to be a more attacking threat as the second half wore on and with 16 minutes left they scored what perhaps should have been the clincher. Jamie McHarrie played a clever lobbed pass to Liam Park and his cut back just evaded Aiden Kerr but the ball fell nicely for Dean Brotherston who swept the ball home for another classy finish just inside the post.

In the 81st minute Shire got the lifeline they were hoping for when a deep cross from the left found Andy Rodgers at the back post and he found the back of the net with a clinical volley.

The visitors certainly had their tails up now and it was a question of could Star hand on for the victory. The answer was no as with just three minutes left Shire levelled.

The ball was played into Ross Allum who controlled the ball well and beat Parker with a first time shot on the turn from the edge of the box for another fine goal, though Star would be disappointed that the ball was not cut out before it reached the strike.

Next up is a trip to Whitehill Welfare to face a side still waiting for their first point and they will be desperate to get off the mark. However, victory for Star would open up an eight point gap which even this early in the season could be very significant.