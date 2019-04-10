Dalbeattie Star 2-1 BSC Glasgow: Star finishing on a high

Dalbeattie Star’s mini revival continued as they beat second top BSC Glasgow 2-1 in another pulsating match at Islecroft.

This was the Star’s fourth home match in a row, three of which were against top four sides, and to emerge with two wins and two draws is not the form of a bottom two club. In fact, Star fans must be wishing the season was just starting as their current form would have them chasing the title and not battling relegation.

This was BSC’s first match in three weeks since they beat Star 4-1 at the Indodrill, but there were no signs of rustiness as they started brightly. In the earlier meeting BSC had the match virtually won by half time but it soon became apparent this would be a much closer affair.

Lewis Todd set up Ben Irving and, from almost the exact same spot from where he scored against Spartans on Wednesday night, the striker’s shot smacked off the top of the crossbar.

There was nothing between the two sides but with nine minutes of the first half left the hosts took the lead. They hit BSC on the break and Sloan played Liam Park through and as he rounded Ryan Marshall in the BSC goal, the keeper clipped his heels for a straightforward penalty award. Marshall guessed the right way but Sloan’s spot kick had too much power and accuracy, and Star had the half-time lead.

BSC made a switch at the break and Thomas Collins came on for his debut and in less than a minute he scored for his new club with his first touch of the ball. A fine cross picked out Martin Grehan at the back post and he headed the ball back across goal and there was Collins to touch the ball home from close range.

On the hour, the visitors thought they had taken the lead when Collins chipped the ball towards the back post and it may well have been going in, but striker Tom Orr headed the ball home just to be sure. Luckily for Star he was in an offside position.

The home side then began to look the more likely to score and with 77 minutes on the clock the winning goal arrived as Scott Milligan diverted Ross Green’s cross into the net. Milligan has scored over 300 goals for the club but rarely has a goal meant as much to him.

As expected BSC threw everything forward in a bid to snatch an equaliser. However, they were reduced to ten men when Ross Smith picked up a second yellow and Star held out for a priceless win.