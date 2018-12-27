Dalbeattie Star 1-1 Whitehill Welfare

Dalbeattie Star had to settle for a share of the spoils against Whitehill Welfare in the battle at the bottom of the Lowland League.

It was a match Star could have had sewn up by half time but they were made to pay in the second, leaving them still six points ahead of the basement boys after the 1-1 draw.

It was a cagey start as Connor Graham had the first effort on target in the 11th minute but his curling shot was comfortably saved by Paul Grant.

A mix up in the Star defence almost gifted Whitehill the lead minutes later, but Ross Thomson calmly cleared after he passed the ball past his own keeper Vinnie Parker. The home side were beginning to take control and in the 20th minute they were rewarded with the opening goal. Connor Graham’s corner from the right was met by a bullet header from Allan Jenkins six yards out and the ball flew through a crowd of players before landing into the net.

The visitors reacted well to falling behind but the big chances were being created and missed at the other end. Midway through the half a superb break from a Whitehill corner saw Star rip open the opposing defence and striker Ben Irving was through with just the keeper to beat but he dragged his shot wide.

The home side were slow off the blocks at the start of the second half and that allowed Whitehill to take the initiative. Four minutes after the restart James McPartlin had a chance to equalise but he fired his shot wide. Star worked their way into the half and just after the hour Lewis Sloan’s cross picked out Milligan at the back post but his header was touched onto the bar by Grant and the rebound was cleared by Sean Lally.

In the 64th minute two mistakes in the Star box saw them fail to clear their lines. The ball fell to striker Mitchell six yards out but he blasted over the bar.

However, Star couldn’t take advantage of this huge break and in the 71st minute parity was restored. A free kick was flighted into the Star penalty area before it eventually fell to Kieran Somerville who spun and drilled the ball low past Parker. In the last 20 minutes or so it was all out attack from both sides but no one was able to find an elusive winner.

It was not the result Star wanted but in the end there was no damage done. Both sides could argue they should have won but there is no denying it was the home side that had the better of the chances.

Next up East Kilbride, where anything the Star can take from that match will be a huge bonus.