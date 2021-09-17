Dalbeattie face Newtongrange in Scottish Cup battle of the Stars
Dalbeattie Star are on the Scottish Cup trail on Saturday when they head for Midlothian to face Newtongrange Star in a first round encounter.
Despite being away from home Ritchie Maxwell’s side will be hopeful of progress.
They have enjoyed a fine Lowland League campaign so far and currently sit fifth in the table, four points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.
In contrast Newtongrange are bottom of the East of Scotland Premier Division with just three points from 12 games and have yet to win a match.
However Dalbeattie will be wary after being on the end of a cup upset last week when they went down 1-0 at home to Whitletts Victoria in the South Challenge Cup.
There’s also Scottish Cup action at Wigtown where Wigtown & Bladnoch host local rivals St Cuthbert Wanderers.
It’s the Kirkcudbright side’s second visit of the month to Trammondford Park – they won 8-1 there in a league match two weeks ago.