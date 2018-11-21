Cumbernauld Colts 3-0 Dalbeattie Star: Star can’t shake off Colts hoodoo

Dalbeattie Star’s miserable run continued with a 3-0 defeat to Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood in the Lowland League.

Colts are proving to be something of a bogey team for Dalbeattie with the men from the Borders having now visited Broadwood on three occasions and they’ve yet to register a single point or even a goal.

This was Star’s first competitive match for four weeks and they fell behind within two minutes when they lost possession in defence, which allowed Fraser Team to cross for Sean Brown to score from close range.

Despite the early setback they grew into the game and on balance of play created the better chances in the first half though were unable to restore parity.

Star began the second half well and five minutes in keeper Pettigrew came to his side’s rescue with an excellent double save to deny Sloan and Milligan.

They were made to pay two minutes later when Craig Holmes collected the ball 25 yards from goal to shoot high past Vinnie Parker.

Any hopes for a Star revival were quashed in the 58th minute when Colts scored a killer third, a 25 yard free kick from Stephen O’Neill.

Despite playing so well up to this point this goal really knocked the stuffing out of the Star side and they can only be grateful the final deficit was not greater.

Dalbeattie take a break from the league and face Newton Stewart in the Cup on Saturday, December 1.

Dalbeattie Star: Parker, Wilson, Thorburn, Wells, Thomson, Cameron, Park, Jenkins, Irving, Sloan, Milligan. Subs: Todd, O’Sullivan, Graham, McHarrie, Kerr, Mason, Green.