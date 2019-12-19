Could Rangers cup draw help save Stranraer’s league season?

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell has admitted the January transfer window will be vital in the Blues’ bid to beat the drop from League One.

Farrell watched in frustration as his side went down 2-0 to East Fife on Saturday, despite dominating large parts of the game.

But, not for the first time, Stranraer paid the price for not taking their chances – and Farrell knows that’s something he has to try and rectify when the transfer windows opens next month.

The Blues boss could have extra resources at his disposal, courtesy of the club’s money-spinning Scottish Cup tie with Rangers – and it’s no secret that a natural goalscorer will be top of his wish list.

He said after Saturday’s loss: “We were miles in front but East Fife leave here with three points.

“That’s the story of our season. We were so far in front in terms of possession, in terms of creating chances.

“But our problem is we just can’t score goals. We play, we create, but we’re lacking that clinical edge.

“That’s not a disrespect to Cammy Elliott and Robert Jones, who I thought did really well up at the top end of the pitch. I just mean in general, in our squad, we lack real, clinical finishers.

“There are too many games this season where we have been the dominant team and we’ve not scored when we’re so far on top.

“Normally, when you score when you’re so far on top, you go on and win the game, or take something from the game.

“We can’t get that goal and it keeps continued pressure. As long as we’ve not got that goal, the team who have been under the cosh, like East Fife for most of the game today, always believe they can get one, and one that’s going to take them away with three points.

“We’ve got to try and add people to our squad who have that clinical prowess about the penalty area and add goals to our game, because that’s all that’s missing just now.”

Before Farrell even gets to January, his bottom-of-the-table side face a huge game this Saturday at home to Forfar, the side immediately above them – with a five-point cushion – at the foot of the table.

Farrell said: “It’s a six pointer, whatever people want to call it. Fans, players go on a roller coaster but, as a manager, I’ve got to keep grounded, keep believing in that group and that we’ll get the right additions in January.

“But they can take great positives from a performance against a good (East Fife) side likely to finish in the top four and we’ve got to take the positives and build for a massive game against Forfar.”