Class act Stevo hands Stranraer cash back

Big-hearted Stranraer star Ryan Stevenson is playing his part in trying to help the club through their financial crisis - by handing back his wages.

In common with the rest of Scottish football, the club have been left in limbo for the foreseeable future after the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus.

And Stevenson has vowed to hand back his Stranraer wages back to help the Stair Park side who have no idea when or where their next income will come.

The 35-year-old former Hearts and Ipswich forward - who had been playing junior football with Troon - was offered another chance to play at senior level in January when Stranraer offered him a part-time deal.

And now Stevenson, who runs a property factoring firm, reckons its payback time.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “I’ve offered to hand my wages back if the club want them.

“From my point of view, the wages I get from Stranraer are helpful but under the circumstances I just couldn’t do it when you know you could be putting a club into a serious, serious position.

“There might not be a club to go back to.

“For the majority of players it is a job but for fans it’s their life if they have grown up through the generations supporting a club. I’m an Ayr United fan, so is my dad and his dad before him.

“So I’ve offered to donate my wages back. Whether it helps them massively I doubt but any little contribution under the circumstances will do some good.

“I don’t see it changing any time soon.”