Challenge Cup: Tough day at the office for South of Scotland League sides

It was a chastening experience for South of Scotland League teams in the South Region Challenge Cup as only Threave Rovers progressed to the third round after beating fellow SOS league outfit Creetown 7-1.

Abbey Vale, Bonnyton Thistle, Heston Rovers, Upper Annandale, Newton Stewart, Dumfries, Mid Annandale, Lochmaben and Nithsdale Wanderers were all soundly beaten.

The Vale lost 5-0 to Broxburn, Bonnyton put up a fight before succumbing to Preston Athletic 3-2, while Camelon dispatched of Heston Rovers with relative ease in a 4-0 win.

Newton Stewart, Upper Annandale and Lochmaben were all on the wrong end of 5-0 defeats to Civil Service Strollers, Coldstream and Kelty Hearts, respectively.

Mid Annandale didn’t fare much better with a 5-1 defeat to Edinburgh United while spare a thought for Dumfries and Nithsdale Wanderers as they conceded 21 goals between them.

Dumfries lost 10-0 at home to Tynecastle, while Nithsdale lost 11-2 at home to Penicuik.

The Wanderers return to league action when they face basement boys Newton Stewart who have lost their opening six games, Nithsdale have taken one point from a possible 15.

Despite their heavy defeat last week Abbey Vale have had an impressive start to the season and remain undefeated with four wins and a draw. They will hope to build on their fine start away to Creetown, who have had an indifferent start with two wins and four defeats.

Elsewhere, Threave Rovers travel to Dumfries, while St Cuthbert Wanderers host Lochar Thistle.

In the Alba Cup semi-final Lochmaben take on Mid Annandale, the winners of which will face either Upper Annandale or Bonnyton Thistle in the final.