Brave Star lose heavily to in-form Shire at Ochilview

Dalbeattie Star slipped to yet another league defeat at Ochilview against East Stirlingshire, but yet again the players gave absolutely everything but to no avail.

Although the final scoreline may have been on the harsh side there was no question the better team won.

Manager Darren Kerr found himself again down to the bare bones and even had to bring himself on as a substitute, such is the shortage of players at Islecroft.

At a windswept Ochilview, Star kicked off with the gale force wind in their back but within ten minutes they fell behind. Jamie McCormack outpaced Liam Park down the left and his cross found Andy Rodgers in the centre who beat Vinnie Parker from the edge of the box.

Star’s first real threat came in the 18th minute when Lewis Todd and Corey Thomson combined well near the home penalty area but the formers shot was well off target.

The Shire had the strong wind in the second half so it was important Star began the period well to keep themselves in the match.

However, ten minutes in they fell two behind when Paul Sludden played the ball over the top to Rodgers who looked suspiciously offside, but with no flag being raised the forward ran on and comfortably beat Parker from 18 yards. Two minutes later and the match was all but over when the home side made it 3-0 as Sludden found the back of the net, again from the edge of the area.

The worry was this could turn into a heavy defeat but Star never gave up and soon after Thomson went close from a Farrel O’Sullivan cross. Twenty minutes from time Star got a reward for their endeavours when Tommy Muir converted Jamie McHarrie’s cross when he fired high past Jamie Barclay in the home goal from 10 yards.

However, Star’s comeback only lasted seven minutes when Shire restored their three-goal advantage when Rodgers’s corner was not cleared and Derek Ure shot home from six yards.