Abbey Vale 2-1 Heston Rovers: Vale triumph in Cup final

Kieran Pirrie helped Abbey Vale to South of Scotland League Cup success as they narrowly beat Heston Rovers 2-1 in the final last Wednesday.

Chances were at a premium in the first 45 minutes but a flurry of goals in the second half would prove to be crucial as Vale triumped at Dumfries High School.

Dylan Cairnie broke the deadlock for Vale after 50 minutes but their lead lasted less than three minutes when Dale Milligan levelled with a thumping strike from the edge of the box.

However, it was Vale who would go on to snatch the decisive third goal minutes later when Pirrie composed himself to fire low into the bottom corner to win the Cup for Vale.

Perhaps nerves played their part as both sides were tentative in the opening stages but then the game exploded into life in the second half with a cluster of goals.

Vale broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Cairnie found the net. The striker collected a long ball over the top, brought it down well, his initial shot was saved but he converted the rebound to give his side the lead.

However, their joy was short lived when three minutes later, Heston’s Milligan levelled the match. The attacker held off a couple of challenges before rifling the ball into the top corner, sending the Heston fans into raptures.

It only took a further four minutes for Vale to restore their lead with Pirrie finding the goal that proved to be pivotal. Pirrie found space in behind the defence after an incisive through pass and dispatched the ball into the bottom corner.

Chances for both teams were then very few and far between and only half chances at that. However, in the final minute of the match Heston had a header that went narrowly over the bar and that was their last chance to send the match into extra time.

Vale held out to win this season’s League Cup. Since joining the South of Scotland League Vale have been in three Cup finals and have won them all with the other two successes coming in the Tweedie Cup.

League Chairman Colin Holden presented the Cup to the jubilant Abbey Vale team.