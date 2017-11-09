Draw for the Mochrum Cup

Mochrum Cup 2017

The Galloway Province knock-out competition for the Mochrum Cup, sponsored by Alex McCleary, Funeral Directors, Newton Stewart, will take place at Stranraer Ice Rink from November 21 to 24.

Draw:

Tuesday, November 24, 12.20pm - James Maxwell, Glasserton v Graham Adams, Kirkcowan; Margaret Ramsay, Glasserton v David Wilson, Kirkmabreck; Jim Cannon, Wigtown v Andy McClymont, Minnigaff. Drew Paton, Penninghame gets a bye to the semi-final.

Friday, November 24, 2.40pm - semi-finals

Friday, November 24, 6.00pm - final

All games eight ends OR time, including final. A draw to the button decides a peeled game, except in the final, when an extra end will be played. £4 entry money per rink, payable with the ice money.

Galloway Province Curling League

The Galloway Province Curling League for 2017/2018 began this week at Stranraer Ice Rink with four clubs taking to the ice.

Results:

Jim Cannon, Wigtown 1 Drew Paton, Penninghame 8; Bob Templeton, Wigtown 14 George Milroy, Penninghame 5; Kerr Fisher, Kirkmabreck 11 Dave McArthur, Minnigaff 3; David Wilson, Kirkmabreck 12 Andy McClymont, Minnigaff 1.