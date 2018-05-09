Bobby Cloy Memorial Trophy at Sorbie Green Bowling Club

Sunday 29th April saw the opening of Sorbie Green Bowling Club. Lovely sunny weather, great company, and tasty teas ensured that everyone enjoyed the opening day. The first jack was delivered by Stephen Byrne, the club's newly appointed vice president,

The club were delighted to see our regulars return, and to welcome some new members. Sorbie said It was great to see such enthusiastic support for their little bowling club.

Prior to play, a minutes silence was held in honour of Bobby Cloy and Billy Telfer. Billy was a long-term member, who despite living near Wick, played at the club as often as he could.

Bobby was an honorary member, and is quite simply a legend, the club said. His influence on Sorbie Green is immeasurable, and he gave up so much of his time to ensure the good running and success of the bowling club, and many other clubs in the local area. They will both be sorely missed by all.

In memory of Bobby Cloy, the club's opening tournament on Sunday 27th May, will be played for the Bobby Cloy Memorial Trophy. This has been very kindly donated by Bobby's family, and the club think it is fitting that the opening tournament of the Wigtownshire season, be named in his honour.

They would like to wish all the local bowling clubs a very successful season. Sorbie holds sweep nights every Tuesday and Saturday evening at 7pm, and also has a Wednesday afternoon sweep at 1.30pm.