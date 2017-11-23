Bobby and Hammy make history in Canada

Two curlers who learned the game at Stranraer Ice Rink made curling history last weekend when they and their team-mates became the first Scottish men’s team to win a Grand Slam event in Canada.

Bobby Lammie, from Leswalt Curling Club and Hammy McMillan Junior, from Castle Kennedy Curling Club, playing second at lead stones with skip Bruce Mouat and third Grant Hardie, won The Boost National in Ontario, beating Korea’s Team Kim 9-4 in the final. The young Scottish team took the notable scalps of former world champions Team Kevin Koe and former world and Olympic champions Team Brad Jacobs on the way to the final.

It was just the second time a Scottish team has reached a men’s Grand Slam final in Canada and also only the second time that two non-Canadian teams have contested one, the first having been when Perth’s Team Smith met Sweden’s former world champions skipped by Niklas Edin last year.

The Grand Slam series are the ‘Champions League’ of curling.