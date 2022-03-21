With 250 million album sales around the world and a career spanning six decades, Sir Rod Stewart has already secured his place in the pantheon of pop music greats.

And yet the veteran rocker, whose hits include ‘Sailing’, ‘Baby Jane’ and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Sir Rod has just taken on even more work - adding four new dates to what was already an eight-date UK arena tour in support of his latest album ‘The Tears of Hercules’.

So how can you get hold of tickets to see him - and where will his extra tour dates be?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rod Stewart will be touring in support of his 31st studio album - The Tears of Hercules (image: Getty Images)

When do Rod Stewart tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the original eight-date tour went on sale in October.

You can still grab some tickets for these dates from the Live Nation website.

But due to demand, Sir Rod has added three extra dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and London - as well as another show in Aberdeen.

If you are a Live Nation member, you can access tickets for these additional shows from 9am on Thursday (24 March).

They then go on general sale from 9am on Friday (25 March).

One of Rod Stewart’s songs on his latest album is dedicated to the love of football instilled in him by his father (image: PA)

Where is Rod Stewart touring?

Here is a full list of his UK tour dates and when they are taking place:

November 2022

16 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

22 - London - The O2

25 - London - The O2

29 - Glasgow - Ovo Hydro

December 2022

2 - Aberdeen - P&J Live

3 - Glasgow - Ovo Hydro

6 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

9 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

10 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

13 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

14 - Manchester - AO Arena

17 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

If you’re unable to see Rod Stewart in the UK, he is touring across the globe from March until October 2022.

He will perform 41 dates across Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

When did Rod Stewart’s new album come out?

The Tears of Hercules was released on 12 November 2021 and peaked at number five in the Official Chart Company’s album chart.

It was the 77-year-old’s 31st studio album.

The album has 12 tracks, nine of which have been written by Sir Rod.

The Tears of Hercules features a song titled ‘Touchline’, which the rock star has dedicated to his father, and reflects on his family’s love of football.

In the album’s sleeve note, Sir Rod describes his latest effort as “by far my best album in many a year”.

He will no doubt be hoping it will emulate the success of his most recent effort - 2019’s ‘You’re in my Heart’ - which became his tenth number one album.

Should The Tears of Hercules succeed, he will once again break the record for the oldest male solo artist to ever top the UK Official Albums Chart.

Sir Rod was 74 years and 11 months old when he teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to release ‘You’re in my Heart’.

