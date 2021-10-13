M&S have announced their Christmas dinner range for 2021 - here’s what’s available, on sale now

Plan the perfect festive feast with ease - and let someone else do all the hard work so you can enjoy precious time with your family - with Christmas food to order from Marks and Spencer.

Choose from a range of main dishes, including succulent turkey, a British fillet of beef or a meat-free Plant Kitchen dish.

In addition, stock up on side dishes like potato dauphinoise and pigs in blankets and tempt your taste buds with various starters, including a classic prawn cocktail or a cheesy ricotta stack.

Book your free store collection slot between December 22 and 24 now.

It’s important to choose your food and order it early as we have already been warned that their may be shortages of food for our Christmas tables this festive season.

Collection The Perfect Turkey Joint Collection The Perfect Turkey Joint £45.00 Labelled as Marks and Spencer’s tastiest-ever turkey joint, this ready to cook dish features a buttermilk stock brine for ultimate succulence. With a pork, chestnut, cranberry and sloe gin stuffing, it’s topped with apple wood-smoked streaky bacon and garnished with a bouquet garni, goose-fat butter and a salt and pepper sprinkle. Plus, there’s a roast-chicken stock sachet to supercharge your gravy. Let someone else do the hard work this Christmas so you can enjoy more quality time with your family rather than preparing the turkey. Serves 8 to 10 people. Buy now

Plant Kitchen Vegan Beef Wellington Plant Kitchen Vegan Beef Wellington £15.00 Make sure your vegetarian and vegan guests are well catered for during Christmas lunch this year with this delicious wellington. It is a wheat- and pea-based wellington is topped with a rich mushroom duxelle and wrapped in crisp puff pastry. Delicious and no fuss either as it comes ready to cook. This serves 4 people. Buy now

Atlantic Prawn Cocktail Atlantic Prawn Cocktail £15.00 A classic, but delicious starter which couldn’t be an more simple to serve because it comes ready to eat - all you have to do is dish it up. This dish has responsibly sourced, cold-water prawns in a Marie Rose sauce infused with brandy, Worcester sauce and a touch of Tabasco. Serves 8 to 10 people. Buy now

Collection Ricotta Stacks Collection Ricotta Stacks £7.00 Another one of the best things about Christmas is being able to eat as much cheese as you like. Get all the cheesy goodness with this vegetarian starter. You don’t have to be vegetarian, however, to enjoy these stacks which are packed full of flavour. Topped with mushrooms, leeks, kale and a creamy wine sauce, they make divine starters or could even form part of the main meal. Serves 2 people. Buy now

Collection Carving Smoked Salmon With Wooden Board And Knife Collection Carving Smoked Salmon With Wooden Board And Knife £40.00 This is a whole side of RSPCA Assured Scottish salmon, expertly cured in salt, rope hung and twice smoked using traditional methods. This is the perfect centrepiece for the Christmas table as a starter for everyone to share before the main event on Christmas Day. Comes with a wooden board and a knife, ready to slice. Serves 12 people. Buy now

Collection Spanish Meats & Manchego Cheese Selection Platter Collection Spanish Meats & Manchego Cheese Selection Platter £15.00 A fantastic tapas-style starter that’s sure to please all of your guests, no matter what their tastes. For larger groups, this would also be a greater appetiser course. This delicious platter includes a selection of dry-cured Spanish meats, including Serrano ham TSG (Traditional Speciality Guaranteed), cured pork Salchichón, mild chorizo and Pamplona chorizo. There’s also Manchego cheese slices, manzanilla olives and breadsticks. Serves 8 people. Buy now

Plant Kitchen Vegan Butternut, Almond & Pecan Nut Roast Plant Kitchen Vegan Butternut, Almond & Pecan Nut Roast £8.00 A nut roast is a go-to option for vegan and vegetarian guests - but this one is extra special for Christmas. It’s a colourful vegan main has great depth of flavour, with its combo of roasted sweet squash, mixed nuts, beans and cranberries. It also comes with a red wine and thyme gravy, so you have everything you need for a delicious main meal. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Collection Lobster en Croûte Collection Lobster en Croûte £50.00 This decadent lobster en croûte is made with tender Canadian lobster, paired with spinach in a rich and creamy shellfish sauce and wrapped in golden all-butter puff pastry. It’s a fantastic option for those who perhaps don’t want the traditional Christmas dinner but still want to treat themselves to something which is different to the usual Sunday dinner. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Collection The Perfect Roast Duck Collection The Perfect Roast Duck £30.00 This is not just any duck, this is a decadent Christmas duck. The duck crown has been seasoned and scored for superb crispy skin, with a pork, port and plum stuffing. There’s also meltingly tender confit duck legs with a port and plum sauce. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Collection Mushroom, Camembert & Parsnip Pie Collection Mushroom, Camembert & Parsnip Pie £20.00 An indulgent vegetarian pie that will look fabulous on your dinner table and please all your guests, whether they are vegetarian or not. It offers all the classic Christmas flavours; savoury mushrooms and sweet roast parsnips in a gooey Camembert sauce, encased in all-butter pastry. Serves 4 people. Buy now

Collection British Outdoor-Bred Garnish Selection Collection British Outdoor-Bred Garnish Selection £10.00 Everyone will want even more from this tasty selection, which includes 16 pork cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon and 16 pork, sage and onion stuffing balls. Two delicious staples for your Christmas meal in one tempting selection. Serves 8 people. Buy now

Plant Kitchen Vegan Selection Box Plant Kitchen Vegan Selection Box £25.00 This selection box includes all the trimmings you need for your vegan Christmas dinner; triple-cooked roast potatoes, red cabbage, cauliflower and leek bake and a garnish selection featuring vegan pigs in blankets and apple and cranberry stuffing balls. The perfect accompaniments for your Christmas dinner. Serves 4 people. Buy now