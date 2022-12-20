The best Christmas pyjamas 2022 for all the family.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of the best things about winter is being able to get cosy in pyjamas, and for many of us a highlight of Christmas is having special nightwear specifically for the season.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together a guide to some of the best festive-themed pyjamas you can buy right now to get prepared for the most wonderful - and snuggly - time of the year. There’s something for everyone; mums, dads, babies, boys and girls - and there’s even matching and personalised sets so all the family can enjoy the best bits of the season together.

Christmas pyjamas are a great present for a loved one too; either as a stocking filler for an adult or a lovely addition to a Christmas Eve box for a child. For more Christmas content, take a look at our dedicated Christmas page. If you’re looking for more ways to build excitement around Yuletide in every member of the family, take a look at our guide to the best advent calendars for 2022, including beauty, chocolate and toys.

Carry on reading to see - and buy - some of the best Christmas 2022 pyjamas for all the family.

Women's Animal Print Family Christmas Pyjama Set £22.00 Buy now Buy now Bring together two of our favourite things, animals and Christmas, M&S are updating their animal-themed festive pjs which proved to be a hit with shoppers last year. These pure cotton pyjamas are ideal for cosying up with a hot chocolate and a classic Christmas film. The 2022 playful print brings a tropical touch to your festive sleepwear and features tigers, pandas and monkeys wearing Santa hats. Cut to a regular fit, this cosy two-piece set includes a long-sleeved top and bottoms with drawstring fastening. All of the cotton used to make this item is sustainably sourced. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Men's Animal Print Family Christmas Pyjama Set £22.00 Buy now Buy now The men’s version of this year’s 2022 M&S Christmas pyjamas, it’ll be sweet dreams in the nights in the run up to 25 December with this pure cotton long-sleeved pyjama set. Comfy regular-fit style, featuring a fun festive pet print. The bottoms have an elasticated drawstring waist and cuffed legs for comfort, a mock fly and two handy side pockets. All of the cotton used to make this item is sustainably sourced. Available in sizes S to 2XL.

Pure Cotton Animal Print Family Christmas Pyjamas £12.00 Buy now Buy now These pure cotton pyjamas are ideal for the kids to wear while the whole family snuggle up to watch a festive film. Cut to a regular fit, this cosy two-piece set includes a long-sleeved top and bottoms with elasticated waist. Ribbed trims lock in the warmth, so your little ones will stay cosy, and decorated with the same all-over print of friendly creatures dressed up in Christmas hats, with presents scattered among the trees. For the newest members of the family, there’s also an Animal Print Family Christmas sleepsuit, suitable for babies aged 0 and up. For children aged 1 to 16. Priced between £12 and £14, depending on the age.

Velour Christmas Elf Pyjamas £12.00 Buy now Buy now Made from super soft velour, these gorgeous elf design pyjamas are sure to be festive favourites for your little ones. They are cut to a regular fit, with an elasticated waist, and cuffed ankles to lock in warmth. A playful and fun design which brings comfort and the joy of dress-up together - as if Christmas couldn’t get any more exciting. Available in sizes 12 months to seven years.

Jingles Reindeer Pyjamas £26.00 Buy now Buy now Made from pure cotton, these comfy and super soft reindeer pyjamas feel lovely against the skin, making them a wonderful choice for little ones. The White Company give us some brilliant festive-themed pjs every year, and this year’s offering is these sweet grey and white stripe pyjamas which feature a contrasting red neckline and cuffs and Jingles’ the reindeer face printed on the chest – complete with his lovely red pom-pom nose. Soft and cosy, these long-sleeved PJs are perfect for Christmas sleepovers – and awaiting Santa’s arrival. Available in sizes 1 to 12 years.

Fairisle soft touch onesie - Red Mix £38.00 Buy now Buy now Is anything more cosy than an all-in-one body suit, otherwise known as a onesie? We don’t think so, and we love this Yuletide themed one from Boux Avenue. For that ultimate lazy night in, grab yourself one of these festive fairisle onesies. In a super soft material, this wonderful onesie will keep you cosy all night long. This button up suit even includes a hood for extra comfort and warmth. You’ll want to wear this one much longer than the festive season lasts. Available in sizes 6 to 18.

Kid's fairisle onesie - Red Mix £22.00 Buy now Buy now A mini - me version of this year’s Boux Avenue oneise, so you can dress your little ones up just like you. Share the Christmas joy and the Christmas comfort with this super cute and cosy all-in-one suit. Available in ages 2 to 12. Priced between £22 and £25, depending on the size.

Personalised Embroidered Rudolf Pyjamas £28.00 Buy now Buy now Little ones can stay warm and cozy this Christmas with these beautiful personalised embroidered pyjamas. They are embroidered with your chosen name under a cute picture of Rudolf with his red nose and dicky bow. Choose from three colours for the pyjama bottoms; red and navy (pictured), pink and navy or green and navy. Available in sizes from 0-3 months to 13 years. A romper suit is available for babies too.

Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pyjamas £30.00 Buy now Buy now These personalised matching christmas pjs feature your families very own portrait illustrations. Select your choices from various options to create a character that looks just like you and your family members. First of all you need to choose your face shape, skin colour & your hair colour. Then you can get creative and add in some extras such as glasses, facial hair and Christmas hats. Make your pyjamas personal by adding the name of each family member to the bottom. This price is for one pair of pyjamas, if you would like multiple pjs then please buy more than one pair to create a matching family pyjama set. The personalised children’s pyjamas are available in a range of sizes from 6-12 months to 9-10 years. There are also matching baby sleepsuits too. The adult pyjamas come in multiple sizes and have check flannel bottoms. They will also make perfect Christmas Eve pyjamas and would look really cute in your Christmas Eve box too.

Mother And Child Matching Christmas List Pyjamas £38.00 Buy now Buy now The cutest set of matching kids pyjamas and ladies nightie for Christmas. These personalised matching Christmas pyjamas are personalised with the name’s of your choice along with a list of all best things to do at Chrismtas time. The children’s pyjamas are printed with ‘Christmas tree decorator, gingerbread taster, hot choc drinker, santa tracker, present opener’ and the adults pyjamas are printed with ‘Christmas tree decorator, mince pie make, chief gift wrapper, brussel sprout peeler, festive tipple drinker’. The personalised kids Christmas pyjamas come in navy or pink making them perfect for both your little boy and your little girl - and they will look even cuter when worn matching with a sibling. The ladies nightie is printed in either navy or pink print depending on if you choose the navy or pink option for the kids pyjamas. Children’s pyjamas available in 6 different sizes and the adult nightie available in 5 different sizes.

Personalised Sibling Christmas Pyjama Set £21.00 Buy now Buy now This is a beautiful matching Christmas pyjama set for siblings or friends. These snuggly, soft pyjamas can be personalised with whatever words you choose to match the beautiful illustration. You can choose which animal you want printed on the pjs too, including a polar bear, a rabbit and a deer. Available in sizes 0-6 months to 12 years.

ASOS DESIGN Christmas pyjama set with Where's Wally print £32.00 Buy now Buy now This fun festive pyjama set takes everyone’s favourite hidden explorer - Where’s Wally - and gives him something of a festive makeover. It certainly is the season to be merry, but the great thing about these is because the design is subtly festive you could also quite easily wear these all year round. There’s an elasticated waist so you can be sure of a comfortable fit, and side pockets so you can store all your valuables - or just some delicious Xmas treats. Available in sizes 2XS and 2XL.

ASOS DESIGN Christmas Care Bears carols sweat & short pyjama set in white & red £34.00 Buy now Buy now This is a super cute pyjama set, perfect for getting cosy all throughout December, featuring another well-known and much loved character - the care bears. It includes a regular fit sweatshirt and shorts. There’s a sweet frill hem on the shorts - in a traditonally festive red colour, and an elasticated waist for a comfortable fit. The sweatshirt is so lovely you could even wear it out and about too because it’s too fabulous to be worn just to bed. Available in sizes 4 to 18.