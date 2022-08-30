Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best dishwashers 2022: free-standing, slimline and energy efficient

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dishwashers appear to be a surprisingly polarising topic, all things considered. Some love the convenience of an all-in-one and hands-free wash for kitchenware, whilst others prefer a classic sponge and suddy-water combo for getting sparkling dishes.

Regardless of which camp you sit in, there’s no denying dishwashers are efficient, making light work of the washing up. If you fall into the former category, and you happen to be on the hunt for a new dishwasher then, fortuitously, we have rounded up 7 of the best dishwashers available right now.

Best dishwashers UK 2022 at a glance

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to shop for the best dishwasher

Arguably one of the less exciting appliances to shop for, you’d be forgiven for opting for the first model you come across out of ease. But, there’s actually quite a lot to consider when shopping for a dishwasher, not least because you’ll probably have it for years to come. Also - if you don’t have a dishwasher, trust us - your life is about to vastly improve

What should I spend on a dishwasher?

First thing’s first, consider your budget. Of course, more advanced models come at more expensive prices, but it’s worth figuring out what you can afford before shopping around, and then looking for the best that money can buy within that budget.

How do I pick an energy efficient dishwasher?

Which leads us on to: prioritise purchasing a dishwasher with the highest energy rating possible (machines are rated A-G for energy efficiency, with A being the most energy efficient and G the least).

The energy rating gives you an idea of running costs, plus how much water is used per wash and how long the wash takes.

The energy ratings on dishwashers are calculated by how much water they use, compared to the amount of energy they consume over 100 cycles.

Also bear in mind how many place settings a dishwasher can accommodate (12-16 settings tends to be standard, and each setting contains roughly 10 items, including cutlery), which will give you an indication of whether it’ll be able to manage a regular load of washing up in your home, and whether or not you’d like an integrated design.

Settings to keep an eye out for include anti-flood protection, which detects leaks and shuts off the machine, child lock, which prevents tiny hands from potential harm, and an eco function, which uses less energy.

Keep reading for 7 of the best dishwashers

If hot drinks are your poison, the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser is revolutionary.

Beko Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher Quick Programmes BDFN15430 Beko Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher Quick Programmes BDFN15430 £279.00 value for money 4/5 Key specs: Place settings: 14 Energy rating: D (average) Pros: Quick cycles, large capacity, eco setting Cons: No child lock We’re crowning Beko’s BDFN15430 Queen of Convenience where dishwashing is concerned. Not only does have a 30-minute quick cycle which caters to lightly soiled dishes, but it also offers the option to run a speedy 58-minute full load for when you’re in a hurry. Impressive, no? It has an eco option and a half-load function, both for energy saving, and it also has what’s called a HygieneIntense programme, which kills off 99.9% of bacteria and viruses (handy for when half your household has been struck with the tummy upsets). The upper basket is adjustable to accommodate large or oddly-shaped dishes, and there’s also the option to fold down the plate supports for extra room, too. It fits a generous 14 settings, ideal for a family household, and for less than £300, we’d consider it every bit value for money. Buy now

Bosch Serie 6 Freestanding Dishwasher, 60 cm, white, SMS6EDW02G Serie 6 Freestanding Dishwasher, 60 cm, white, SMS6EDW02G £589.00 efficient dishwashing 4/5 Key Specs: Place settings: 13 Energy rating: C (good) Pros: Good energy rating, two cutlery trays, wifi connectivity, Extra Clean Zone Cons: No child lock, no AquaStop function Efficient is the Serie 6’s middle name. Not really, but it might as well be, since it has five washing modes, including Eco and Express, plus a bunch of nifty additional features too, such as EfficientDry, which advances dish-drying by automatically popping the door open post-wash, and Half Load, which does what it says on the tin. Handily, there’s also an Extra Clean Zone, which gives especially soiled dishes on the top rack an additional rinse via three rotating water nozzles. It fits a fair 13 settings, and boasts a height-adjustable top rack to accommodate all manner of kitchenware and, excitingly (for those of us who get excited about these kind of things), there’s not one but two cutlery trays. It’s got a solid C energy rating, however, there’s no AquaStop function to prevent leaks from getting out of hand. Buy now

G 7110 SC AutoDos Miele G 7110 SC AutoDos Miele £1049.00 a blow-out dishwasher 5/5 Key Specs: Place settings: 14 Energy rating: B (great) Pros: Wifi connectivity, automatic detergent dispenser Cons: Expensive How does operating your dishwasher via your smartphone grab you? With Miele’s advanced G 7110 SC model, you can start a washing load, and keep track of its progress, via the app. Essential? Probably not. Handy? 100% yes – particularly for those used to cranking open the door mid-cycle having forgotten it’s still running. There’s no skirting around the fact that it’s spenny, but, if you’re in the market for the best dishwasher money can buy, then the G 7110 SC is a contender. There are no less than 11 washing modes, including Intensive, for particularly soiled dishes, Eco, for energy saving, and Extra Dry, which eliminates all need for drying up post-wash. It has an automatic dispenser which stores up to 20 loads’ worth of detergent and dispenses the correct amount each time so there’s no wastage, and the advanced cutlery tray accommodates extra small items, too, such as espresso cups, so there’s no organisational faff. It has a high energy rating of B, but comes with significant upfront cost. Buy now

HiSenne HS520E40WUK Slimline dishwasher HiSenne HS520E40WUK Slimline dishwasher £299.00 a slimline dishwasher 4/5 Key Specs: Place settings: 11 Energy rating: E (not great) Pros: Narrow for compact kitchens, quick wash option Cons: Smaller capacity, low energy rating For kitchens requiring a smaller dishwasher, HiSense’s HS520E40WUK is ideal. There are six programmes, including a rapid one that washes dishes clean in an impressive 40 minutes, perfect for entertaining, and there’s an Eco mode, too. That said, the energy efficiency rating is a pretty disappointing E, so bear in mind that whilst Eco mode may be energy-saving compared to other modes of washing the dishwasher definitely isn’t the most efficient on the market. It fits 11 place settings, a fair amount for a slimline dishwasher, and the plate rack folds down for more room in the lower basket. It’s super quiet – handy for running loads at unsociable hours, as sometimes happens, and there’s a start delay option, too. Buy now

Bosch Serie 4 Freestanding Compact Dishwasher, 55 cm white, SKS62E32EU Bosch Serie 4 Freestanding Compact Dishwasher, 55 cm white, SKS62E32EU £516.00 a table-top option 4/5 Key Specs: Place settings: 6 Energy rating: F (poor) Pros: Quiet, ideal for small kitchens, five washing programmes Cons: Small capacity, low energy rating, expensive For the hand wash-haters living in compact quarters, Bosch’s tabletop dishwasher could rid you of the need to glove-up. It’s not exactly small (it measures 450 x 551 x 500 mm), but it does fit on most standard countertops – if you’re willing to sacrifice food prep space. It accommodates 6 settings, so it’s really only ideal if you don’t have a habit of dirtying your entire kitchenware collection each time you cook, but it’s handy nonetheless. There are five washing programmes, plus an ExtraDry function which, unsurprisingly, ensures all items come out bone-dry (especially helpful when space is limited), however, the energy efficiency rating is low. It’s super quiet, which is a bonus, but not the cheapest option. Buy now

SAMSUNG DW60R7040FS/EU Full-size Dishwasher SAMSUNG DW60R7040FS/EU Full-size Dishwasher £579.00 mid-range dishwasher 4/5 Key Specs: Place settings: 13 Energy rating: D (average) Pros: No controls on the front for seamless design, flexible interior, quick wash Cons: Expensive Samsung’s DW60R7040FS strips dishwashing of all stress. To begin with, the flexible interior allows you to adjust basket height and fold down the plate racks to stack dishes as efficiently as possible, then there’s the impressive auto wash function, which uses sensors to determine which cleaning programme is best suited to your load based on how grubby its contents is. There are seven washing settings, including Half Load, Eco, and Daily 55min, which blitzes lightly-soiled dishes in, you guessed it, 55 minutes. It accommodates 13 settings and, happily, has no visible control panel on the front for a more streamlined and subtle appearance. The energy efficiency rating is average. Buy now