Argos Christmas toys UK: store reveals top 15 toys for 2022 - from Paw Patrol, Squishmallow, Lego Harry Potter
Argos‘ annual list of the top 15 expected to dominate children’s Christmas wishlists for 2022 is always worth paying attention to - particularlywith the festive season in full swing. Its time to consider what to buy the children in your life, and the Argos list is a proper godsend. From parents, grandparents, to guardians and godparents, adults will be starting to consider what their beloved kids will wants. The Argos’ top toy list is something of an institution - featuring toys across multiple price points, from as little as £10 - and covering various interests and age groups.
If you’re stumped as to what to buy the kids in your life, it’s a great reference point. From new arrivals to popular perrenial favourites, it’s required Christmas reading.
Suitable for kids: 10 months and above
Some babies love to splash - others loathe bathtime. Both types of bubs are likely to enjoy bathing more with a toy distraction, and this dinosaur toy is an effective way of making bathing a tiny head fun. Grandparents - this is as much a gift for parents at it is their progeny.
Argos product description: With his pouring cup and water wheel, this Chad Valley toy ensures bathing is a breeze. Suction cups make attaching to your bath and tiles so easy.
This rainbow-coloured reptile gently showers little heads while aiding development. He’s fun to play with and his clever spinning motion encourages hand-eye coordination too. Bid farewell to bath-time tears.
Suitable for: children aged 3 years and older
There are several options for the Paw Patrol trucks - a TV series that inspires an almost slavish devotion in toddlers. You can select the puppy/truck that your wee one loves best, or collect them all if you’re feeling flush. For our money? You can’t be cooler, in a kids’ eyes, than a fire truck
Argos product description: Team up with Marshall for some action-packed highway rescues, in his Big Truck Pup Rescue Truck.
Marshall’s big rig rescue firetruck features an exciting vehicle transformation giving you the chance to convert the truck into a 2-level command centre and the ultimate vehicle for high-speed highway rescue missions.
Suitable for: children aged 3 years and older
Little kids, you’ll undoubtedly know, are delightfully tacticle, so a plush, super soft toy is ideal for giving them both sensory stimulation and comfort.
Argos product description: This ultra-squeezable, 12” medium-sized plush is made with high-quality and ultrasoft materials. This soft plush is perfect to snuggle with while relaxing at home, watching a movie, or taking a long car or plane ride. These loveable and squeezable Squishmallows are the softest and cutest plush toys around.