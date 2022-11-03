The World Luxury Awards has announced its winners for 2022 with 27 spas, restaurants and hotels around the UK receiving the recognition for being among the best in the hospitality industry. The 2022 winners from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were competing with some of the best holiday destinations in the world including Thailand, South Africa, Australia and Greece.

These winners have distinguished themselves in the delivery of their services, whether it be the most luxurious hotel stays, the most relaxing garden spas, or the pinnacle of fine dining cuisine. The winners of the award are selected after being evaluated on the basis of quality, innovation, and service according to criteria established by an expert panel consisting of independent consultants from all over the world. The award results are based on the votes cast by guests and major players in the industry.