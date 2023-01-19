A hacker has claimed to have possession of around 500 million WhatsApp phone numbers. The database has been put up for sale on the dark web.

It was revealed in a post on well-known hacking forum, BreachForums. The individual identified under the codename ‘Agency123456’ has said that 487 million WhatsApp user phone numbers will be affected by the leak.

The database allegedly holds phone numbers that belong to a total of 84 countries. It includes 11 million from the United Kingdom, as well as 45 million from Egypt alone.

According to digital security outlet Cybernews, it is reported that the hacker is selling separate datasets. The US one is priced at $7000 while UK WhatsApp phone numbers are being sold at $2500.

One of the main dangers of people getting hold of the numbers is ‘phishing’. It is a tactic that is used by marketers and bad actors to send fraudulent messages to obtain sensitive information about individuals.

