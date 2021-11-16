What you need to know about Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour - and how to get tickets

The singer had to postpone the tour initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Photo: Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber has announced that his Justice World Tour 2022 will now include seven new UK performances across six venues, including the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the The O2 in London.

After having to postpone the tour due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, tickets for the Holy singer’s worldwide tour will soon be available to purchase.

This is everything you need to know.

What did Justin Bieber announce?

Bieber has announced that his highly anticipated Justice World Tour 2022 will now include a number of UK dates.

Originally the tour was set to kick off earlier this year in summer, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions placed on events like concerts, the singer was forced to postpone the tour for a year.

With the newly announced UK dates, Bieber’s tour will see the singer play more than 90 shows around the world.

He’ll kick off with a 52 date tour around North America in 2022, with his Europe and UK shows taking place in 2023.

In a statement, Bieber said: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world.

“I’ll see you soon.”

What UK venues is he playing?

These are the venues and dates that Bieber will be playing in the UK leg of his world tour:

OVO Hydro, Glasgow, 8 February 2023

P&J Live, Aberdeen, 11 February 2023

The O2, London, 13 and 14 February 2023

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, 22 February 2023

AO Arena, Manchester, 25 February 2023

Utilita Arena, Sheffield, 26 February 2023

How to get tickets?

Tickets will be available to purchase from official ticket vendor Ticketmaster. General onsale tickets for all the UK dates will be released on Friday 19 November at 10am.

On the Ticketmaster website, there is a countdown available so you can see how long is left before the tickets are put on sale.

Venue presale and artist presale tickets will be available prior to the general onsale tickets.

OVO Hydro in Glasgow:

SSE presale tickets available between Tuesday 16 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9:35am

Artist presale tickets will be available between Wednesday 17 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9:35am

General onsale tickets available on Friday 19 November at 10am

P&J Live in Aberdeen:

Artist presale tickets will be available between Wednesday 17 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9am

Venue presale tickets will be released between Thursday 18 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9am

General onsale tickets available on Friday 19 November at 10am

Both O2 London dates:

Platinum onsale and VIP package onsale tickets will both be available between Wednesday 17 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9am

General onsale tickets available on Friday 19 November at 10am

AO Arena in Manchester:

Prime view tickets will be available on Friday 19 November at 10am

General onsale tickets available on Friday 19 November at 10am

Sheffield:

Artist presale tickets will be released between Wednesday 17 November at 10am and Friday 19 November at 9am

Venue presale tickets will be available between Thursday 18 November at 10am and Friday 19 November

General onsale tickets available on Friday 19 November at 10am

For the Sheffield concert, you can opt for either a regular ticket or a Superstar Hospitality Experience ticket.

The Superstar Hospitality Experience ticket includes a drink on arrival, a three course meal, premium seats, private bar facilities, a private cloakroom and reserved parking.