The wait for the return of Waterloo Road is almost over as the premiere date has been officially announced. BBC’s hit school drama filmed in Greater Manchester has been off the small screen since it was cancelled in 2015.

Waterloo Road’s revival season is expected to begin with a peaceful protest at the school, which is based in Rochdale in Greater Manchester. According to the teaser, it will have “huge ramifications for everyone.”

The show is set to involve seven episodes that are one hour long each. It is set back in Greater Manchester having initially been filmed in Greenock, Scotland for the last two seasons.

Its cast of new and old characters, including Angela Griffin reprising the role of Kim Campbell as the new headteacher, will navigate “the ever changing social landscape.” Themes such as teen homelessness, LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health, and even the ongoing cost of living crisis are set to be discussed.

Other returning cast members involve Adam Thomas as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths as Chlo Charles. Whereas new additions such as Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters, Vincent Jerome as Lindon King, James Baxter as Joe Casey, and Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie will step through the school doors.

How to watch Waterloo Road

