This is the moment a six-year-old boy knocked himself unconscious with a snowball. The incident happened yesterday (March 8) in Wales following snowfall, which has arrived across most of the UK.

Dylan McStay was playing in the snow with his sisters Megan, 14, and Ruby, 13, when he threw a snowball straight up into the air. A video taken of the incident shows the moment it returned to Dylan with a vengeance, hitting him straight in the face - knocking him out cold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the ordeal, Dylan is fine now, and after being checked out by his ambulance worker dad, John, Dylan is now back to himself, but in the future may refrain from throwing balls of snow in the air!

Dylan’s mother, Georgina McStay, 37, started laughing until she realised he’d been knocked out. She said: “I was working from home yesterday morning and we were snowed in, so I had all three kids at home with me.

Most Popular

“They were nagging to go and play in the snow so at lunchtime I agreed but told them to be careful. When I said be careful, I thought he might fall over but I never for one second thought he might knock himself out with a snowball.

“The kids were having a snowball fight and then came up with a game to see who could throw the snowball the highest. He threw it up in the air and looked up to see how high it had gone, then it came down and knocked him right between the eyes, knocking him down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I laughed at first and then realised he wasn’t moving so ran over. He was smiling with his eyes open but he was completely cross-eyed and was unresponsive for 10 to 20 seconds so I pulled him up, brought him inside and called my husband in a panic.