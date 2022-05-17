Warning issued to Tesco Clubcard shoppers as vouchers expire in two weeks

A man shops at a Tesco supermarket in Sunbury, west of London on April 22, 2015. Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket group Tesco, announced Wednesday that it had plunged massively into the red last year as it took a hit on the value of its property. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tesco shoppers have just over two weeks left to spend their Clubcard vouchers before they expire on 31 May.

Customers have until the end of the month to use coupons first issued in May 2020 - after this point they will become invalid.

Tesco issues vouchers to shoppers who are signed up to its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

The retailer said last month that £17 million worth of vouchers are sitting in customer accounts.

Here’s how you can use your Tesco Clubcard voucher and how the scheme works.

How to use Clubcard vouchers

Consumers can use them online and in stores to save money on their weekly shop or filling up their car with fuel.

They can also be swapped online with Tesco’s reward partners, such as Pizza Express or Cineworld.

This can boost the value by up to three times.

You can trade the coupons in online on Tesco’s website, or use the app.

That means a £10 voucher could be turned into £30 with a number of partners, including Chessington World of Adventures and English Heritage.

You can log on to the Tesco website or app to check when your vouchers will expire.

How does Tesco Clubcard work?

Clubcard vouchers are collected when you scan your membership card at the till at Tesco.

You get one point for every £1 spent - or one point for every £2 on fuel.

150 points is equivalent to a £1.50 voucher.

It’s better value for money to spend vouchers with one of Tesco’s reward partners, but you can also spend them on your supermarket shopping.

Points are worth up to three times more when you redeem them with one of the supermarket’s partners.

Shoppers who use their Clubcard can also get discounts on selected items.

Tesco’s Clubcard vouchers are issued to shoppers with the perk every three months in February, May, August and November.

The easiest way to check your voucher situation is on the Tesco Clubcard website.

What has Tesco said?

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said in April: “We know it’s tough right now, which is why we want to show customers all the ways we can help them spend less, and leave them with more money in their pockets – to manage the rising cost of living, or to treat themselves and their loved ones.”

Meanwhile Ken Murphy, chief executive at Tesco said: “Our priority is to be the most convenient retailer.

“That means serving customers wherever, whenever and however they want. No matter where our customers live, or how they shop.”