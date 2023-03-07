UK space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been honoured with her very own Barbie Doll. She is one of a range of leading women who has been given the honour by toy company Mattel ahead of International Women’s Day 2023.

Dr Aderin-Pocock is best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing. She was also named as chancellor at the University of Leicester earlier this month and has been named as one of seven Barbie role models.

On receiving the honour of the doll Dr Aderin-Pocock, who is from London, said: "I hope my doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible."

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel said: “Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible.

“STEM is a field where women are severely underrepresented, and our hope is that honouring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to continue our work in closing the Dream Gap and reminding girls of their limitless potential.”

Who else has been honoured with a Barbie doll?

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock with her Barbie doll (Photo: Mattel/ Michael Bowles)

The full global lineup being honoured with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls made in their likeness includes: