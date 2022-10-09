News you can trust since 1870
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying draw: Who have England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland been drawn against?

How the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group draw unfolded - including who England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will face in the qualifiers.

By Charlie Haffenden
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:56 am - 1 min read

The draw has now officially been made for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages, including the group of oppositions that England, Scotland and Wales will take on as they hope to reach the finals of the competition. The European Football Championship will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

The Three Lions suffered heartbreak in the last Euros - the delayed Euro 2020 - as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s side will be eager to go one step better and win the prestigious trophy at Germany 2024, but first, they must get through the qualifying phase.

As must Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland f they want to have the chance of being dark horses in the competition. Here’s how the draw unfolded.

What group are England in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Most Popular

    England’s group for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages has now been drawn.

    England have been drawn in Group C and they will match up with Italy in a Euro 2020 final reunion. They will also take on the other following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

    • Italy
    • Ukraine
    • North Macedonia
    • Malta

    What group are Scotland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

    Advertisement

    Scotland have been drawn in Group A and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

    • Spain
    • Norway
    • Georgia
    • Cyprus

    What group are Wales in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

    Wales have been drawn in Group D and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

    Advertisement

    • Croatia
    • Armenia
    • Turkey
    • Latvia

    What group are Northern Ireland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

    Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group H and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

    • Denmark
    • Finland
    • Slovenia
    • Kazakhstan
    • San Marino

    Advertisement

    The full UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw - all groups

    Group A:

    • Spain
    • Scotland
    • Norway
    • Georgia
    • Cyprus

    Group B:

    Advertisement

    • Netherlands
    • France
    • Republic of Ireland
    • Greece
    • Gibraltar

    Group C:

    • Italy
    • England
    • Ukraine
    • North Macedonia
    • Malta

    Group D:

    Advertisement

    • Croatia
    • Wales
    • Armenia
    • Turkey
    • Latvia

    Group E:

    • Poland
    • Czechia
    • Albania
    • Faroe Islands
    • Moldova

    Group F:

    Advertisement

    • Belgium
    • Austria
    • Sweden
    • Azerbaijan
    • Estonia

    Group G:

    • Hungary
    • Serbia
    • Montenegro
    • Bulgaria
    • Lithuania

    Group H:

    Advertisement

    • Denmark
    • Finland
    • Slovenia
    • Kazakhstan
    • Northern Ireland
    • San Marino

    Group I:

    • Switzerland
    • Israel
    • Romania
    • Kosovo
    • Belarus
    • Andorra

    Group J:

    Advertisement

    • Portugal
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • Iceland
    • Luxembourg
    • Slovakia
    • Liechtenstein

    What were the Pots for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

    UNL POT

    • Netherlands
    • Croatia
    • Spain
    • Italy

    Advertisement

    POT 1

    • Denmark
    • Portugal
    • Belgium
    • Hungary
    • Switzerland
    • Poland

    POT 2

    • France
    • Austria
    • Czech Republic
    • England
    • Wales
    • Israel
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • Serbia
    • Scotland
    • Finland

    Advertisement

    POT 3

    • Ukraine
    • Iceland
    • Norway
    • Slovenia
    • Republic of Ireland
    • Albania
    • Montenegro
    • Romania
    • Sweden
    • Armenia

    POT 4

    • Georgia
    • Greece
    • Turkey
    • Kazakhstan
    • Luxembourg
    • Azerbaijan
    • Kosovo
    • Bulgaria
    • Faroe Islands
    • North Macedonia

    Advertisement

    POT 5

    • Slovakia
    • Northern Ireland
    • Cyprus
    • Belarus
    • Lithuania
    • Gibraltar
    • Estonia
    • Latvia
    • Moldova
    • Malta

    POT 6

    • Andorra
    • Liechtenstein
    • San Marino
    EurosEuro 2020EnglandGareth SouthgateWembley