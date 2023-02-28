News you can trust since 1870
NationalWorldTV

Tripadvisor names 25 best beaches in Europe and the world including four from the UK - full list

Tripadvisor has named the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards - with four UK beaches named in the top 25 in Europe

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Just four UK beaches made the cut in Tripadvisor’s best beaches list for 2023. Analysing the tens of millions of reviews submitted by travellers over the past year, looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor revealed travellers’ favourite beaches of the year.

The world’s best beach, according to the Tripadvisor community, is Baia do Sancho, located on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha, just over 200 miles off the coast of Brazil.Eagle Beach in Aruba, was named No. 2 in the world, one of two Caribbean beaches to make it into the top 10. Jumping to the otherside of the world, Cable Beach in Western Australia made it into the top three in the world.

In Europe, Reynisfjara Beach, in Iceland, claimed the top spot with Praia da Falesia in Portugal and Spiaggia dei Conigli, on the islands of Sicily coming second and third. Four UK beaches made the European list, including Gorleston-on-Sea beach,  Weymouth beach, Fistral Beach in Newquay and Bournemouth beach.

The British beaches are in good company, listed alongside Spanish, Greek and Portuguese coastlines to be crowned as some of the best in Europe. Tripadvisor features approximately 1 billion reviews and opinions on approximately 8 million establishments and locations.

Most Popular

    Tripadvisor best beaches in the world 2023

    1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil 
    2. Eagle Beach - Palm, Aruba 
    3. Cable Beach - Broome, Australia 
    4. Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
    5. Grace Bay Beach - Grace Bay, Providenciales
    6. Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal 
    7. Radhanager Beach - Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
    8. Spiaggia dei Conigli- Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
    9. Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba
    10. Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii
    11. Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida
    12. Driftwood Beach - Jekyll Island, Georgia
    13. Manly Beach - Sydney, Australia
    14. Seven Mile Beach - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
    15. La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain
    16. Kelingking Beach - Nusa Penida, Bali
    17. Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Spain
    18. Playa Manuel Antonio - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
    19. Ipanema Beach - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    20.  Nungwi Beach - Nungwi, Tanzania
    21. Falassarna Beach - Falassarna, Greece
    22. Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus
    23. Playa Norte - Isla Mujeres
    24. Magens Bay - Magens Bay, St. Thomas
    25. Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Greece

    Tripadvisor best beaches in Europe 2023

    1. Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
    2. Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal 
    3. Spiaggia dei Conigli- Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
    4. La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain
    5. Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Spain
    6. Falassarna Beach - Falassarna, Greece
    7. Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus
    8. Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Greece
    9. Sotavento Beach - Costa Calma, Spain
    10. Plage du Sillon - Saint-Malo, France
    11. Iztuzu Beach - Dalyan, Turkiye
    12. Gorleston-on-Sea Beach - Gorleston-on-Sea, United Kingdom
    13. Praia dos Tres Irmaos - Alvor, Portugal
    14. Weymouth Beach - Weymouth, United Kingdom
    15. Playa de Ses Illetes - Formentera, Balearic Islands
    16. Tropea Beach - Tropea, Italy
    17. Sarakiniko Beach - Milos, Cyclades
    18. Kalamaki Beach - Kalamaki, Greece
    19. Praia Sao Rafael - Albufeira, Portugal
    20. Fig Tree Bay - Protaras, Cyprus
    21. Praia Da Rocha - Praia da Rocha, Portugal
    22. Fistral Beach - Newquay, United Kingdom
    23. Plage de Palombaggia - Porto-Vecchio, France
    24. Bournemouth Beach - Bournemouth, United Kingdom
    25. Kleopatra Beach - Alanya, Turkiye
    EuropeTravellersCommunityCaribbeanIcelandPortugalWeymouthBournemouthWestern Australia