These heart-warming images show children attending school in capes - which help combat air pollution

The children questioned also revealed almost a third (32 per cent) of them look up to role models such as Greta Thunberg and want to do their bit to help the planet.

Three quarters are worried about the planet and 66 per cent fear the air they breathe is dirty.

It also emerged 85 per cent of kids and 81 per cent of their parents worry about the level of air pollution around their school.

Despite this, three in 10 (29 per cent) parents admit to driving their children to school despite it being less than 30 minutes away.

But eight in 10 (82 per cent) say they would change their routine and school run habits if they saw the improvement it would make to their family’s health.

Parents have become more aware of the dangers of dirty air on their family’s health, however, more than four in 10 (42 per cent) feel they lack an understanding of what they can do to help.

Jo Tutchener-Sharp, Founder of Scamp & Dude, said: At Scamp & Dude, our mission is to fill people with superpowers.

"With many children worrying about air pollution, it seemed like a perfect fit to create an exclusive design that would not only look great, but help to make a genuine difference.

"The E.ON x Scamp & Dude Air Heroes capes bring together our signature print with a magic ingredient – the technical fabric – to supercharge children across the nation.”

